Zonke Dikana, (born 11 October 1979), popularly known by her stage name Zonke, is a South African singer-songwriter and record producer. Her rise to stardom was in 2011 following the release of her third album Ina Ethe which was certified double platinum and was nominated at the 18th South African Music Awards. In 2013, she recorded and released Give and Take Live which went on to be certified gold just two months upon its release. and further earned her a spot in Channel O 's list of "Africa's Top 10 Female Singing Sensations". In September 2015, Zonke released Work of Heart, her fifith album, to critical acclaim and thus getting her nominated in several categoris at the 15th Metro FM Music Awards and 22nd South African Music Awards. She is currently signed to TMP Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment.