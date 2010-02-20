Nick Jonas & The AdministrationFormed 2009
Nick Jonas & The Administration
2009
Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Jonas & the Administration is a band formed in late 2009 as a side project by Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Performers include singer, pianist, guitarist, drummer and songwriter Nick Jonas, bassist John Fields, drummer Michael Bland, keyboardist Tommy Barbarella, and guitarist David Ryan Harris. Sonny Thompson replaced David Ryan Harris during the 2010 tour. The group was named after Nick Jonas's interest in the presidency.
