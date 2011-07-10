Sydney Philharmonia ChoirsFormed 1920
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40a6a60b-0c8e-4147-8c18-c216825627d3
Biography (Wikipedia)
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs is Australia’s largest choral organisation. It presents its own annual concert series in the Sydney Opera House the City Recital Hall, and other venues in New South Wales, as well as serving as chorus for the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
Formed in 1920, it currently comprises the following choirs:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Ode To Joy (Symphony No. 9 In D Minor Op. 125)
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs
Ode To Joy (Symphony No. 9 In D Minor Op. 125)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2010
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em95v2
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-16T17:07:52
16
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2010
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecvxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-11T17:07:52
11
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Back to artist