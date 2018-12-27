The ExcitersFormed 1962. Disbanded 1974
The Exciters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40a58741-1683-478c-8018-321dbd565919
The Exciters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Exciters were an American pop music group of the 1960s. They were originally a girl group, with one male member being added afterwards. At the height of their popularity the group consisted of lead singer Brenda Reid, her husband Herb Rooney, Carolyn Johnson and Lillian Walker.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Exciters Performances & Interviews
The Exciters Tracks
Sort by
Blowin' Up My Mind
The Exciters
Blowin' Up My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blowin' Up My Mind
Last played on
Do Wah Diddy
The Exciters
Do Wah Diddy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Wah Diddy
Last played on
Movin' too Slow
The Exciters
Movin' too Slow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Movin' too Slow
Last played on
Tell Him
The Exciters
Tell Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Him
Last played on
Reaching For The Best
The Exciters
Reaching For The Best
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reaching For The Best
Last played on
He's Got The Power
The Exciters
He's Got The Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's Got The Power
Last played on
You Don't Know What You're Missing
The Exciters
You Don't Know What You're Missing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Know What You're Missing
Last played on
You Don't Know What You're Missing (Til It's Gone)
The Exciters
You Don't Know What You're Missing (Til It's Gone)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say It With Love
The Exciters
Say It With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say It With Love
Last played on
You're Movin' Too Slow
The Exciters
You're Movin' Too Slow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weddings Make Me Cry
The Exciters
Weddings Make Me Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weddings Make Me Cry
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Exciters
The Exciters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist