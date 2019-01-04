Sutcliffe Jügend
Sutcliffe Jügend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40a1e078-efbe-464d-ab20-5ad938135895
Sutcliffe Jügend Biography (Wikipedia)
Sutcliffe Jügend is an English power electronics band, which began in early 1982 as a sub-project of Kevin Tomkins' main band, Whitehouse, and instantly gained notoriety as one of the harshest groups of the original power electronics scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sutcliffe Jügend Tracks
Sort by
Ripper Victims II
Sutcliffe Jügend
Ripper Victims II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ripper Victims II
Last played on
Sutcliffe Jügend Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist