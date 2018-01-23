Young GunsUK rock band. Formed 2005
Young Guns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p024cj9w.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40a10c54-06a1-46ad-9161-53e989c4ca95
Young Guns Biography (Wikipedia)
Young Guns are an English alternative rock band from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. The members, working with each other in various musical interests throughout the 2000s, formally formed the band in 2008, and rose to prominence after their debut EP, Mirrors, earned them spots opening live shows for Bon Jovi and Guns N' Roses. Their debut album, All Our Kings Are Dead, on 12 July 2010. Their second album, Bones, was released in February 2012. Their single "Bones" reached no. 1 on the Billboard Active Rock charts in the US in May 2013. Their third album, Ones and Zeros, was released on 9 June 2015. The band's fourth album, Echoes, was released on September 16, 2016.
Young Guns Tracks
Saved By The Bell Theme Tune (Radio 1 Session, 18th Jan 2012)
Young Guns
Saved By The Bell Theme Tune (Radio 1 Session, 18th Jan 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
Bones
Young Guns
Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwj9q.jpglink
Bones
Last played on
Mad World (Radio 1 Session, 18th Sept 2016)
Young Guns
Mad World (Radio 1 Session, 18th Sept 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
I Want Out (Radio 1 Session, d mon 2016)
Young Guns
I Want Out (Radio 1 Session, d mon 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
Echoes (Radio 1 Session, d mon 2016)
Young Guns
Echoes (Radio 1 Session, d mon 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
Bulletproof (Radio 1 Session, d mon 2016)
Young Guns
Bulletproof (Radio 1 Session, d mon 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
Bulletproof
Young Guns
Bulletproof
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bulletproof
Performer
Last played on
Daylight
Young Guns
Daylight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
Daylight
Last played on
I Want Out (Single Version)
Young Guns
I Want Out (Single Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
Learn My Lesson
Young Guns
Learn My Lesson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv8gq.jpglink
Learn My Lesson
Last played on
I Want Out
Young Guns
I Want Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024g3bq.jpglink
I Want Out
Last played on
Speaking In Tongues
Young Guns
Speaking In Tongues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
I Want Out (Reading + Leeds 2014)
Young Guns
I Want Out (Reading + Leeds 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
Dearly Departed
Young Guns
Dearly Departed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btvqv.jpglink
Dearly Departed
Last played on
Bones (Live Recorded Track)
Young Guns
Bones (Live Recorded Track)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
You Are Not
Young Guns
You Are Not
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
Bones (Instrumental)
Young Guns
Bones (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024cj9w.jpglink
Bones (Instrumental)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Young Guns
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/afg6v2
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T17:15:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025drlw.jpg
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Download: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec2wrz
Donington Park
2013-06-15T17:15:41
15
Jun
2013
Download: 2013
Donington Park
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T17:15:41
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8whzc
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-01-19T17:15:41
19
Jan
2012
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2012
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Zane Lowe Sessions: Young Guns
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebgwrz
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-01-18T17:15:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013w3kg.jpg
18
Jan
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Young Guns
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
