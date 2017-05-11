Purple Ribbon All-Stars
Purple Ribbon All-Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/409a8cd3-866e-4e6c-9196-8f43cc64f097
Purple Ribbon All-Stars Biography (Wikipedia)
Purple Ribbon All-Stars was a southern hip-hop supergroup under the Purple Ribbon Records (distributed through Virgin Records) label. The group consisted of Big Boi, Killer Mike, Sleepy Brown, Konkrete, BlackOwned C-Bone, Rock D and Vonnegutt.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Purple Ribbon All-Stars Tracks
Sort by
Kryptonite (feat. C‐Bone, Big Boi, Rock D. & Killer Mike)
Purple Ribbon All-Stars
Kryptonite (feat. C‐Bone, Big Boi, Rock D. & Killer Mike)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053nf77.jpglink
Kryptonite (feat. C‐Bone, Big Boi, Rock D. & Killer Mike)
Last played on
Kryptonite (I'm On It)
Purple Ribbon All-Stars
Kryptonite (I'm On It)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kryptonite (I'm On It)
Last played on
Purple Ribbon All-Stars Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist