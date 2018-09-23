The Baseballs are a German rock and roll band founded in Berlin in 2007. They became popular with 1950s and 1960s style rock cover versions of modern hits such as "Umbrella" by Rihanna, "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé Knowles, "Hot n Cold" by Katy Perry and "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen. The band members are only credited by their nicknames (Sam, Digger and Basti). Their version of "Umbrella" was a hit in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden and Norway.