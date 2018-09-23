The BaseballsFormed 2007
The Baseballs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqz5l.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/408ec22d-da22-4813-b771-ddaf480e4039
The Baseballs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Baseballs are a German rock and roll band founded in Berlin in 2007. They became popular with 1950s and 1960s style rock cover versions of modern hits such as "Umbrella" by Rihanna, "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé Knowles, "Hot n Cold" by Katy Perry and "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen. The band members are only credited by their nicknames (Sam, Digger and Basti). Their version of "Umbrella" was a hit in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden and Norway.
The Baseballs Tracks
Umbrella
Umbrella
Last played on
Bleeding Love
Bleeding Love
Last played on
Angels
Angels
Last played on
Born This Way
Born This Way
Last played on
Paparazzi
Paparazzi
Last played on
Just Called To Say Hello
California Gurls
California Gurls
Last played on
Suddenly I See (Live in Session)
Born This Way (Live in Session)
Candy Shop (Live in Session)
Hello (Live in Session)
Hello (Live in Session)
Candy Shop
Candy Shop
Last played on
I Don't Feel Like Dancing
I Don't Feel Like Dancing
Last played on
Hot N Cold
Hot N Cold
Last played on
