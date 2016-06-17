A Touch of Class (originally known as ATC) were an international pop group based in Germany, although the four members each came from different countries — Joseph "Joey" Murray (born July 5, 1974) from New Zealand, Sarah Egglestone (b. April 4, 1975) from Australia, Livio Salvi (b. January 25, 1977) from Italy, and Tracey Elizabeth Packham (b. July 30, 1977) from the United Kingdom. The pop group was active from 1999 to 2003 and their most successful release was "Around the World (La La La La La)," released in 2000.