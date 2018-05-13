Cesare SiepiBorn 10 February 1923. Died 5 July 2010
Cesare Siepi
1923-02-10
Cesare Siepi Biography (Wikipedia)
Cesare Siepi (10 February 1923 – 5 July 2010) was an Italian opera singer, generally considered to have been one of the finest basses of the post-war period. His voice was characterised by a deep, warm timbre, a full, resonant, wide-ranging lower register with relaxed vibrato, and a ringing, vibrant upper register. Although renowned as a Verdian bass, his tall, striking presence and the elegance of phrasing made him a natural for the role of Don Giovanni. He can be seen in that role on a famous 1954 film of the opera made during an edition of the Salzburg Festival under the baton of Wilhelm Furtwängler.
Cesare Siepi Tracks
Bois Epais
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Bois Epais
Bois Epais
Performer
Last played on
Don Giovanni, Act I: Duet. 'La ci darem la mano'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni, Act I: Duet. 'La ci darem la mano'
Don Giovanni, Act I: Duet. 'La ci darem la mano'
Last played on
Don Carlos, Act 4: Ella giammai m'amo
Giuseppe Verdi
Don Carlos, Act 4: Ella giammai m'amo
Don Carlos, Act 4: Ella giammai m'amo
Last played on
'La ci darem la mano' (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'La ci darem la mano' (Don Giovanni)
'La ci darem la mano' (Don Giovanni)
Last played on
La Forza del Destino (Act 2, finale)
Giuseppe Verdi
La Forza del Destino (Act 2, finale)
La Forza del Destino (Act 2, finale)
Orchestra
Last played on
La Forza del Destino (La Vergine degli angeli)
Giuseppe Verdi
La Forza del Destino (La Vergine degli angeli)
La Forza del Destino (La Vergine degli angeli)
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Hugo Meyer-Welfing, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Hilde Güden, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Hilde Rössel-Majdan, Suzanne Danco, Alfred Poell, Cesare Siepi, Fernando Corena & Erich Kleiber
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Performer
Last played on
