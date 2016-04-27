FrancisSwedish folk quintet. Formed 2006
Francis
2006
Francis Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis is a Swedish folk quintet formed in Mora, Sweden in 2006 and currently based in Falun. The band consists of vocalist Petra Mases, drummer Petter Nygårdh, guitarist Jerker Krumlinde, bassist Paulina Mellkvist and keyboardist Oskar Bond. The band was originally conceived as a punk interpretation of American folk music. Francis has gained a following in the DIY community of Sweden as well as in the other Scandinavian countries and the Netherlands, where they performed at the Fabriq Festival in 2012.
Francis Tracks
Follow Me Home
Francis
Follow Me Home
Follow Me Home
Turning a Hand
Francis
Turning a Hand
Turning a Hand
Bridges
Francis
Bridges
Bridges
