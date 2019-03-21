Evergrey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40842674-a794-4580-a0f5-e43d5b600729
Evergrey Biography (Wikipedia)
Evergrey is a progressive metal band from Gothenburg, Sweden. The band was founded in 1995 and released its debut album, The Dark Discovery, in 1998. After a short hiatus the band returned with its ninth album Hymns for the Broken, released on September 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Evergrey Tracks
Sort by
Evergrey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist