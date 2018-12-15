Iannis XenakisBorn 29 May 1922. Died 4 February 2001
Iannis Xenakis (Greek: Γιάννης (Ιάννης) Ξενάκης; 29 May 1922 – 4 February 2001) was a Romanian-born, Greek-French composer, music theorist, architect, and engineer. After 1947, he fled Greece, becoming a naturalized citizen of France. He is considered an important post-World War II composer whose works helped revolutionize 20th century classical music.[not in citation given]
Xenakis pioneered the use of mathematical models in music such as applications of set theory, stochastic processes and game theory and was also an important influence on the development of electronic and computer music. He integrated music with architecture, designing music for pre-existing spaces, and designing spaces to be integrated with specific music compositions and performances.
Among his most important works are Metastaseis (1953–54) for orchestra, which introduced independent parts for every musician of the orchestra; percussion works such as Psappha (1975) and Pléïades (1979); compositions that introduced spatialization by dispersing musicians among the audience, such as Terretektorh (1966); electronic works created using Xenakis's UPIC system; and the massive multimedia performances Xenakis called polytopes. Among the numerous theoretical writings he authored, the book Formalized Music: Thought and Mathematics in Composition (French edition 1963, English translation 1971) is regarded as one of his most important. As an architect, Xenakis is primarily known for his early work under Le Corbusier: the Sainte Marie de La Tourette, on which the two architects collaborated, and the Philips Pavilion at Expo 58, which Xenakis designed by himself.
Rebonds B
Kottos
Bohor (1962) (extract)
Akea
Tetras
Rebonds B
Orient-Occident
Pleiades (Melanges)
Sea Change
Pleiades: II. Metaux (Metals)
Persepolis
Thallein for chamber orchestra
Diamorphoses
Concret PH
Taurhiphanie
Rebonds B
Keren
Gendy3 Peter Hoffmann Resynthesis
Nuits (Be in the Audience)
La Légende D'Eer #4
Ais
Jonchaies
Ergma
Rebonds
Pléïades - 3. Claviers (Keyboards)
Aroura
Mycenae Alpha
Tetras
Psappha
Pleiades - 1. Melanges
Cathedrale 2
Concret PH
O-Mega for chamber orchestra (feat. London Sinfonietta)
O-Mega
Phlegra
from Okho
Six Chansons Grecques
Pléïades – Métaux
Jonchaies
Herma
