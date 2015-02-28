Jimmy ArcheyBorn 12 October 1902. Died 16 November 1967
Jimmy Archey
1902-10-12
Jimmy Archey Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Archey (12 October 1902 – 16 November 1967) was an American jazz trombonist born in Norfolk, Virginia, perhaps most noteworthy for his work in several prominent jazz orchestras and big bands of his time (including his own). He performed and recorded with the James P. Johnson orchestra, King Oliver, Fats Waller and the Luis Russell orchestra, among others.
In the late 1930s, Archey participated in big bands that simultaneously featured musicians such as Benny Carter, Coleman Hawkins, Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington and Claude Hopkins. In the 1940s and 50s Jimmy spent much of his time working with New Orleans revivalist bands with artists such as Bob Wilber and Earl Hines.
Jimmy Archey Tracks
Joplin’s Sensation
Mutt Carey's New Yorkers
Joplin’s Sensation
Joplin’s Sensation
Last played on
Original Dixieland One-Step
Sidney Bechet & Sidney Bechet
Original Dixieland One-Step
Original Dixieland One-Step
Performer
Last played on
Runnin' Wild
Jonne Jensen, Joe Sullivan, Wild Bill Davison, Wild Bill Davison, Sidney Bechet, Jens Solund, Bent Jaedig, Lars Blach, Slick Jones, Papa Bue Jensen, Joren Svare, Jimmy Archey & Wild Bill Davison & Papa Bue
Runnin' Wild
Runnin' Wild
Composer
Last played on
