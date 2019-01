Johnnie James Wilder Jr. (July 3, 1949 – May 13, 2006) was the co-founder and lead vocalist of the international R&B/funk group Heatwave, who were popular during the late 1970s with hits such as "Boogie Nights", "Mind Blowing Decisions" (which Wilder wrote), "Always and Forever", and "The Groove Line", on which Wilder sang co-lead vocals.

