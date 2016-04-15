Tally Hall is a band formed in December 2002 and based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The band has a relatively significant cult following, and is known for upbeat melodies and whimsical lyrics. The members used to describe their musical style as "wonky rock," later changed to "fabloo," in an effort to not let their music be defined by any particular genres.

Tally Hall has five members, distinguished by the color of their neckties: vocalist and guitarist Rob Cantor (yellow), vocalist and bassist Zubin Sedghi (blue), vocalist and guitarist Joe Hawley (red), drummer Ross Federman (gray), and vocalist and keyboardist Andrew Horowitz (green).

Once under the Atlantic Records recording label, Tally Hall was, again, signed to indie label Quack!Media, who previously helped finance and nationally distribute their debut studio album, Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum. They released their second album, Good & Evil, on June 21, 2011. Pre-orders were given a digital download from Quack to compensate for the time it took for the physical copy to be delivered.