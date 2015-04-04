Jill Christine King (born April 2, 1973 in Arab, Alabama) is an American country music artist. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, she spent several years in Nashville, Tennessee, before being discovered at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, a popular venue for singer-songwriters in Nashville.

In 2003, she released her debut album, Jillbilly, on the independent Blue Diamond label. The album's first and third singles both entered Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. Several of her singles have also charted on the independent Music Row music charts as well. Her 2008 single "Somebody New" is a cover of a song previously recorded by Billy Ray Cyrus.

King founded her own label, Foundher Records, in 2010. She released her third album, Rain on Fire, that same year.