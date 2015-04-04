Jill KingUS country singer-songwriter. Born 2 April 1975
Jill King Biography (Wikipedia)
Jill Christine King (born April 2, 1973 in Arab, Alabama) is an American country music artist. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, she spent several years in Nashville, Tennessee, before being discovered at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, a popular venue for singer-songwriters in Nashville.
In 2003, she released her debut album, Jillbilly, on the independent Blue Diamond label. The album's first and third singles both entered Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. Several of her singles have also charted on the independent Music Row music charts as well. Her 2008 single "Somebody New" is a cover of a song previously recorded by Billy Ray Cyrus.
King founded her own label, Foundher Records, in 2010. She released her third album, Rain on Fire, that same year.
Jill King Tracks
Down The Fields
Until I Can Let You Go
Grandma Drove A Buick
My Heart Has Swinging Doors
Down The Fields To Hay
Country Music
