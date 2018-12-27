Mari WilsonBorn 29 September 1957
Mari Wilson
1957-09-29
Mari Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Mari Macmillan Ramsay Wilson (born 29 September 1954, in Neasden, London) is an English pop and jazz singer. She is best known for her 1982 UK top-10 hit single "Just What I Always Wanted" and her 1960s image complete with beehive hairstyle.
Mari Wilson Performances & Interviews
Mari Wilson Interview
Mari Wilson Tracks
Just What I Always Wanted
Mari Wilson
Just What I Always Wanted
I Saw The Light
Mari Wilson
I Saw The Light
I Saw The Light
Last played on
Don't Get Me Wrong
Mari Wilson
Don't Get Me Wrong
Don't Get Me Wrong
Last played on
Cry Me A River
Mari Wilson
Cry Me A River
Cry Me A River
Last played on
Upcoming Events
4
May
2019
Mari Wilson, Freda Payne, The Flirtations and Eban Brown
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
5
May
2019
Mari Wilson, Freda Payne, The Flirtations and Eban Brown
Regent Theatre, Ipswich, UK
8
May
2019
Mari Wilson, Freda Payne, The Flirtations and Eban Brown
Hull City Hall, Hull, UK
