O'Neill SpencerBorn 25 November 1909. Died 24 June 1944
O'Neill Spencer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1909-11-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40727d52-6756-48d3-a26b-088541060865
O'Neill Spencer Biography (Wikipedia)
William "O'Neill" Spencer (November 25, 1909 – July 24, 1944) was a jazz drummer and singer. He is most known for his work in the John Kirby Sextet.
He began with work for Al Sears and from 1931 to 1936 he worked with the Mills Blue Rhythm Band. He joined Kirby's group in 1937, but had to leave for a time in 1941 due to tuberculosis. He rejoined in 1942 staying until 1943, but died soon after from the disease.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
O'Neill Spencer Tracks
Sort by
Melancholy Blues
Johnny Dodds and His Chicago Boys
Melancholy Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melancholy Blues
Last played on
O'Neill Spencer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist