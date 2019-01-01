Pale Horse and Rider
Pale Horse and Rider
Pale Horse and Rider was a short-lived collaboration between Jon DeRosa and Marc Gartman. Their recordings featured a variety of performers in supporting roles, including Alan Sparhawk (Low), Nathan Amundson (Rivulets), Charles Newman (Flare, Mother West), Paul Oldham (Palace Brothers) and Mike Pride.
