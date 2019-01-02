Sebastian Akchoté, better known as just Sebastian (sometimes stylized as SebastiAn), is a French electronic musician and DJ affiliated with Ed Banger Records. He has worked as a solo electronic musician and as a remixer for bands and singers such as Charlotte Gainsbourg, Daft Punk, Beastie Boys, Bloc Party, and Nero. He has also produced songs for Frank Ocean, Katerine, Kavinsky, Noël Akchoté, Uffie, and Woodkid, and he has composed music for the films Notre Jour Viendra and Steak (in which he also acted). Many of his tracks have been used on television and in video games.