Ian McCullochEcho & The Bunnymen. Born 5 May 1959
Ian McCulloch Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Stephen McCulloch (born 5 May 1959) is an English singer-songwriter and musician, best known as the frontman for the rock group Echo & the Bunnymen.
Ian McCulloch Performances & Interviews
- Ian McCulloch speaks to Janice Longhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zt36x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zt36x.jpg2014-05-26T13:01:00.000ZEcho and The Bunnyman's Ian McCulloch speaks to Janice Long about Meteorites.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zt36y
Ian McCulloch speaks to Janice Long
- Ian McCulloch talks to Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yb7nk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yb7nk.jpg2014-05-01T15:01:00.000ZStuart talks to Echo and the Bunnymen's Ian McCulloch.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yb7q1
Ian McCulloch talks to Stuart Maconie
- Ian McCulloch: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01v9k85.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01v9k85.jpg2014-03-16T09:25:00.000ZFull bombastic, hilarious, Bono-baiting interview with Echo & the Bunnymen's singer ... including a bonus online-only clip about Ian's daytime TV routine.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01v9k8q
Ian McCulloch: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne (Extended Cut)
- Ian McCulloch chats to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01881f0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01881f0.jpg2013-04-26T15:04:00.000ZMark and Stuart chat to Echo & The Bunnymen frontman Ian McCulloch about the band's tour with James.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01881r7
Ian McCulloch chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
Ian McCulloch Tracks
Waiting For My Man - Summer Sundae 2003
Ian McCulloch
Waiting For My Man - Summer Sundae 2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Sliding - Summer Sundae 2003
Ian McCulloch
Sliding - Summer Sundae 2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Sliding - Summer Sundae 2003
Seven Seas - Summer Sundae 2003
Ian McCulloch
Seven Seas - Summer Sundae 2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Seven Seas - Summer Sundae 2003
Lover Lover Lover - Summer Sundae 2003
Ian McCulloch
Lover Lover Lover - Summer Sundae 2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Flickering Wall - Summer Sundae 2003
Ian McCulloch
Flickering Wall - Summer Sundae 2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Flickering Wall - Summer Sundae 2003
Love In Viens - Summer Sundae 2003
Ian McCulloch
Love In Viens - Summer Sundae 2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Love In Viens - Summer Sundae 2003
The Killing Moon (feat. Ian McCulloch)
a‐ha
The Killing Moon (feat. Ian McCulloch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k9ck1.jpglink
The Killing Moon (feat. Ian McCulloch)
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Ian McCulloch
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Some Kind Of Nothingness (feat. Ian McCulloch)
Manic Street Preachers
Some Kind Of Nothingness (feat. Ian McCulloch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btdwv.jpglink
Some Kind Of Nothingness (feat. Ian McCulloch)
The Prettiest Star
Ian McCulloch
The Prettiest Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
The Prettiest Star
Ocean Rain arr. Fiona Brice
Ian McCulloch
Ocean Rain arr. Fiona Brice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Ocean Rain arr. Fiona Brice
Some Kind Of Nothingness
Manic Street Preachers
Some Kind Of Nothingness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06gn6tx.jpglink
Some Kind Of Nothingness
Hey Thats No Way To Say Goodbye
Ian McCulloch
Hey Thats No Way To Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Candleland (John Peel session 28.09.89)
Ian McCulloch
Candleland (John Peel session 28.09.89)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Candleland (John Peel session 28.09.89)
Flickering Wall (John Peel session 28.09.89)
Ian McCulloch
Flickering Wall (John Peel session 28.09.89)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Damnation (John Peel session 28.09.89)
Ian McCulloch
Damnation (John Peel session 28.09.89)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Damnation (John Peel session 28.09.89)
Lover Lover Lover
Ian McCulloch
Lover Lover Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Lover Lover Lover
Faith and Healing
Ian McCulloch
Faith and Healing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnj6.jpglink
Faith and Healing
