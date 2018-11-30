Rosi Golan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/406ff146-022c-4206-b753-bf480d3259b0
Rosi Golan Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosi Golan is an indie singer-songwriter originally from Israel, now residing in Brooklyn, New York. Since 2008 she has released 2 LPs (Lead Balloon and The Drifter & the Gypsy) and 2 EPs (Fortuna and Collecting Bullets). Her songs have been featured in feature films such as Dear John and Tiger Eyes, various TV shows such as Vampire Diaries, Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, Brothers & Sisters, One Tree Hill, Ghost Whisperer, and numerous commercials for companies such as Chicco, Pantene, J. C. Penney and Walmart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rosi Golan Tracks
Sort by
Can't Go Back
Rosi Golan
Can't Go Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Go Back
Last played on
Rosi Golan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist