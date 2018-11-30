Rosi Golan is an indie singer-songwriter originally from Israel, now residing in Brooklyn, New York. Since 2008 she has released 2 LPs (Lead Balloon and The Drifter & the Gypsy) and 2 EPs (Fortuna and Collecting Bullets). Her songs have been featured in feature films such as Dear John and Tiger Eyes, various TV shows such as Vampire Diaries, Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, Brothers & Sisters, One Tree Hill, Ghost Whisperer, and numerous commercials for companies such as Chicco, Pantene, J. C. Penney and Walmart.