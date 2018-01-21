Cable were a British indie rock band originally from Derby, UK who released 3 albums in the late '90s: Down-Lift the Up-Trodden ('96), When Animals Attack ('97), and Sub-Lingual ('99), on Infectious Records. The band split up in 1999.

Formed in 1992 by Matt Bagguley and Darius Hinks, Cable were initially inspired by the art-rock leanings of indie-labels such as Touch and Go, Dischord, Blast First, Southern Records and Shimmy Disc, and also UK artists such as Spacemen 3 & My Bloody Valentine. The first settled line-up was Matt Bagguley (vocals/guitar), Darius Hinks (guitar), Pete Darrington (bass), Neil Cooper (drums) and throughout 1993 the band played regularly with underground acts from the U.S (such as Medicine, Polvo, Truman's Water, Rocket From The Crypt..) In early '94 their debut single "Sale of the Century" was released on 7", by Derby-based indie-label Krunch! Records. Radio 1 DJ John Peel played it immediately on his show saying it was the best thing he'd heard that week and phoned the band during the show to invite them to record a session. John Peel remained a loyal fan from that moment on, and altogether the band recorded 4 Peel Sessions.