Dave Benton (born 31 January 1951, birth name Efrén Eugene Benita) is a pop musician from Aruba who lives in Estonia. He is one of the 2001 winners of the Eurovision Song Contest. At the age of 50 years and 101 days at the time of his victory, Benton is the oldest singer ever to win Eurovision.
