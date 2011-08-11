Erik DarlingBorn 25 September 1922. Died 3 August 2008
Erik Darling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1922-09-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/406dad12-7199-43c8-9839-6d70a270c437
Erik Darling Biography (Wikipedia)
Erik Darling (September 25, 1933 – August 3, 2008) was an American songwriter and a folk music artist. He was an important influence on the folk scene in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Erik Darling Tracks
Sort by
I'll Fly Away (feat. The Kossoy Sisters)
Erik Darling
I'll Fly Away (feat. The Kossoy Sisters)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Fly Away (feat. The Kossoy Sisters)
Last played on
Erik Darling Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist