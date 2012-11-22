Sudden SwayFormed 1980
Sudden Sway
1980
Sudden Sway Biography (Wikipedia)
Sudden Sway were a pop group from Peterborough, England, formed in 1980. They recorded two sessions for John Peel and released three albums before splitting up in the early 1990s.
Sing Song Number 2
