AmigosGerman schlager duo/trio. Formed 1970
Amigos
1970
Amigos Biography (Wikipedia)
Die Amigos is a German music band.
In Germany the band Die Amigos is a popular band of German Schlager songs. Bernd Ulrich (keyboard and singer), Karl-Heinz Ulrich (singer) and Daniela Alfinito (singer since 2000) are members of the band. The band was founded in year 1970.
