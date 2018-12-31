Paul HindemithBorn 16 November 1895. Died 28 December 1963
Paul Hindemith
1895-11-16
Paul Hindemith (16 November 1895 – 28 December 1963) was a prolific German composer, violist, violinist, teacher and conductor. In the 1920s, he became a major advocate of the Neue Sachlichkeit (new objectivity) style of music. Notable compositions include his song cycle Das Marienleben (1923), Der Schwanendreher for viola and orchestra (1935), and opera Mathis der Maler (1938). Hindemith's most popular work, both on record and in the concert hall, is likely the Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber, written in 1943.
Neues vom Tage: Overture
Trauermusik
Trauermusik
Viola Concerto (2nd mvt)
Kammermusik No 1 Op 24, No 1, (1st mvt)
Trauermusik for viola and string orchestra
Suite Op.26 '1922' for piano (Ragtime)
Symphonic metamorphosis of themes by Carl Maria von Weber
Overture, Cupid and Psyche
Sonata for harp
Kammermusik no. 2 Op.36`1 for piano and 12 instruments
Sonata for Solo Violin Op. 31/2 - first movement
Concert Music for piano, brass & 2 harps, Op 49 (2nd mvt)
Flute Sonata - 2nd movement - Sehr langsam
Marsch from Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber
Mathis der Maler; Prelude - Concert of Angels
Interlude No. 8 (Ludus Tonalis)
Sonata Op.25`3 for cello solo
Symphonic Metamorphosis after Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (4th mvt)
Der Schwanendreher
When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd - A Requiem for Those We Love
Suite of French Dances: No.5 Bransle simple
Overture to the Flying Dutchman as played on sight by a second-rate orchestra
Symphony (Mathis der Maler)
Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber ii. Scherzo
4th movement from Viola Sonata, Op 25 no.1
Piano Suite (1922): Marsch & Ragtime
Ludus tonalis
Clarinet Sonata
Symphony Mathis der Maler
Geschwindmarsch by Beethoven, paraphrase from 'Symphonia Serena' movement no 2
Scherzo: Turandot (Symphonic Metamorphosis after themes by Carl Maria von Weber)
Concerto For Violin And Orchestra
Concertpiece for trautonium & strings
Sonata for viola and piano Op. 11 No. 4
Sonata for Piano, 4 Hands
Symphonic Metamorphosis (Scherzo)
Trio for heckelphone, viola and piano Op. 47 - Part I: Solo-Arioso-Duett
Oboe Sonata
