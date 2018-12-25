Millind GabaBorn 7 December 1990
Millind Gaba
1990-12-07
Millind Gaba Biography
Millind Gaba(born 10 December 1990)[citation needed], also known as Music MG, is an Indian bollywood music director, singer, songwriter, rapper, model and actor from New Delhi.
Millind Gaba Tracks
Nazar Lag Jayegi (feat. Kamal Raja)
Nazar Lag Jayegi (feat. Kamal Raja)
Nazar Lag Jayegi (feat. Kamal Raja)
Laung Gwacha (feat. Bups Saggu & Millind Gaba)
Brown Gal
Laung Gwacha (feat. Bups Saggu & Millind Gaba)
Laung Gwacha (feat. Bups Saggu & Millind Gaba)
