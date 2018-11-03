Lennie HibbertBorn 12 November 1928. Died 8 September 1984
Lennie Hibbert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-11-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4062c824-e095-44da-ad73-67e418df23aa
Lennie Hibbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Lennie Hibbert OD (born Leonard Aloysius Hibbert, 12 November 1928 - 1980s) was a Jamaican musician who was bandmaster at the Alpha Cottage School, and also a vibraphone virtuoso, recording two albums for Studio One.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lennie Hibbert Tracks
Sort by
Chinese Beauty
Lennie Hibbert
Chinese Beauty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chinese Beauty
Last played on
More Creation
Lennie Hibbert
More Creation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Creation
Last played on
Village Soul
Lennie Hibbert
Village Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Village Soul
Last played on
Real Hot
Lennie Hibbert
Real Hot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Hot
Last played on
Rose Len
Lennie Hibbert
Rose Len
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rose Len
Last played on
Red Hot
Lennie Hibbert
Red Hot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Hot
Last played on
Nature Boy
Lennie Hibbert
Nature Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nature Boy
Last played on
Soul Shack
Lennie Hibbert
Soul Shack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Shack
Last played on
Lennie Hibbert Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist