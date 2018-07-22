JoviCameroonian rapper Ndukong Godlove Nfor. Born 24 October 1983
Jovi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/405da592-9b1d-41e1-8847-2a6568268f5b
Jovi Biography (Wikipedia)
Ndukong Godlove Nfor (born 24 October 1983), known by his stage name Jovi, is a Cameroonian rapper, songwriter, sound engineer, entrepreneur, and record producer (under his producer pseudonym Le Monstre). Jovi graduated from the University of Yaoundé II (Soa), with a BA Hons in Economics and Business Management.
Jovi's debut album H.I.V (Humanity is Vanishing) was described by Kangsen Feka Wakai in Bakwa magazine as “the long awaited arrival of a self-assured emcee very conscious of his abilities, the vacuum in the genre, his audience’s expectations, and the right dose of hustle to assert his place.”
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jovi Tracks
Sort by
Pitie
Jovi
Pitie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pitie
Last played on
Don 4 Kwat vs. The Worst
Jovi
Don 4 Kwat vs. The Worst
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ky1bs.jpglink
Don 4 Kwat vs. The Worst
Last played on
Mongshung
Jovi
Mongshung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mongshung
Last played on
Pitle (feat. Tabu Ley Rochereau)
Jovi
Pitle (feat. Tabu Ley Rochereau)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pitle (feat. Tabu Ley Rochereau)
Last played on
Ca$h
Jovi
Ca$h
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ca$h
Last played on
Et P8 Koi
Jovi
Et P8 Koi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Et P8 Koi
Last played on
I Got You (feat. Jovi)
Shaggy
I Got You (feat. Jovi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm30.jpglink
I Got You (feat. Jovi)
Last played on
Cash
Jovi
Cash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cash
Last played on
Back to artist