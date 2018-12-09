Lacy J. Dalton (born Jill Lynne Byrem; October 13, 1946, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania) is an American country singer and songwriter. She is known for her gritty, powerful vocals, which People Magazine likened to a country equivalent of Bonnie Raitt.

Dalton had a number of hits in the 1980s, including "Takin' It Easy," "Crazy Blue Eyes" and "16th Avenue." Though absent from the U.S. country charts since 1990, she still continues to record and perform, having most recently released three independently recorded albums, Wild Horse Crossing on Shop Records in 1999; The Last Wild Place, on Song Dog Records in 2004; and her 2010 self-released Here's To Hank.

When asked about her musical influences, she replied: "Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Janis Joplin, Robert Johnson, Karen Dalton, Fred Koller, Big Mama Thornton, Billie Holliday, Hank Williams, Sr., Tammy Wynette and J.J. Cale."