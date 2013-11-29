Sam CollinsEarly blues singer and guitarist. Born 11 August 1887. Died 20 October 1949
Sam Collins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1887-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/405cb0b9-cf25-4a37-8027-71bd0a753cee
Sam Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Collins (August 11, 1887 – October 20, 1949), sometimes known as Crying Sam Collins and also (according to an authoritative source) as Jim Foster, Jelly Roll Hunter, Big Boy Woods, Bunny Carter, and Salty Dog Sam, was an early American blues singer and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Collins Tracks
Sort by
Yellow Dog Blues
Sam Collins
Yellow Dog Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yellow Dog Blues
Last played on
Sam Collins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist