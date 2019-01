Sam Collins (August 11, 1887 – October 20, 1949), sometimes known as Crying Sam Collins and also (according to an authoritative source) as Jim Foster, Jelly Roll Hunter, Big Boy Woods, Bunny Carter, and Salty Dog Sam, was an early American blues singer and guitarist.

