Donnacha Dennehy Biography (Wikipedia)
Donnacha Dennehy (born 17 August 1970 in Dublin) is an Irish composer.
He wishes his beloved were dead (That the Night Come)
Tessellatum: Part 2
Letter EE
Tessellatum - 10 Letter NN
Tessellatum - 12 Letter UU
The Weather Of It
Junk Box Fraud
Tesselatum (Excerpt)
A Fatal Optimist
The Last Hotel (excerpt)
Gra agus Bas (Love and Death)
He Wishes His Beloved Were Dead
That The Night Come: These are the Clouds, from 'Gra agus Bas'
Elastic Harmonic
Elastic Music
Streetwalker
That the night come for soprano and ensemble
Streetwalker for clarinet, electric guitar, cello, double bass, piano and percussion
