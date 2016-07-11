Alistair GriffinBorn 1 November 1977
Alistair Griffin
1977-11-01
Alistair Griffin Biography (Wikipedia)
Alistair Richard Griffin (born 1 November 1977) is an English singer-songwriter and musician. Already an established songwriter, he first became famous as a solo artist through his appearances on the BBC television show Fame Academy 2 in 2003, where he was mentored by Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees. He subsequently had two top twenty hit singles and a top twenty album in the UK.
Only You
Alistair Griffin
Only You
Only You
I Have Lived
Alistair Griffin
I Have Lived
I Have Lived
What If
Alistair Griffin
What If
What If
Chemistry
Alistair Griffin
Chemistry
Chemistry
The Road
Alistair Griffin
The Road
The Road
If I Should Fall Behind [Live]
Alistair Griffin
If I Should Fall Behind [Live]
If I Should Fall Behind [Live]
The Road [Live]
Alistair Griffin
The Road [Live]
The Road [Live]
Albion Sky
Alistair Griffin
Albion Sky
Albion Sky
The One
Alistair Griffin
The One
The One
Just Drive
Alistair Griffin
Just Drive
Just Drive
