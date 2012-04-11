Johann Christian Heinrich RinckBorn 18 February 1770. Died 7 August 1846
Johann Christian Heinrich Rinck (18 February 1770 – 23 July 1846) was a German composer and organist of the late classical and early romantic eras.
9 Variations and Finale on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (Op.90)
9 Variations and Finale on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (Op.90)
