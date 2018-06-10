Danny DiamondFiddler
Danny Diamond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4053ade1-ca10-41c5-b782-b9c122555b01
Danny Diamond Tracks
Sort by
Coolin Reels
Conor Caldwell
Coolin Reels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coolin Reels
Dochtúir Ó Baoill
Conor Caldwell
Dochtúir Ó Baoill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dochtúir Ó Baoill
The Further in the Deeper
Conor Caldwell
The Further in the Deeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Further in the Deeper
THE FEW BOB/THE HUMOURS OF BALLYCONNELL
Danny Diamond
THE FEW BOB/THE HUMOURS OF BALLYCONNELL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE FEW BOB/THE HUMOURS OF BALLYCONNELL
Performer
Last played on
The Green Fields of America / My Love is in America
Danny Diamond
The Green Fields of America / My Love is in America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Green Fields of America / My Love is in America
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist