Diztortion is a Dutch born songwriter and record producer best known for his work with UK–based artists Stylo G, Lethal Bizzle, Tinie Tempah and Sigma. His first notable release was "Soundbwoy" by Anglo-Jamaican dancehall artist Stylo G.

In May 2015, Diztortion scored notable success with Lethal Bizzle on "Fester Skank", the song reached number 11 in the OCC UK Charts. The record was also used in the BT Sport Advertisement for the UEFA Champions League.

Diztortion was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands and is of Surinamese background.