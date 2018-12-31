DiztortionDutch Producer/Songwriter/Remixer/Rapper. Born 1 November 1983
Diztortion
1983-11-01
Diztortion Biography (Wikipedia)
Diztortion is a Dutch born songwriter and record producer best known for his work with UK–based artists Stylo G, Lethal Bizzle, Tinie Tempah and Sigma. His first notable release was "Soundbwoy" by Anglo-Jamaican dancehall artist Stylo G.
In May 2015, Diztortion scored notable success with Lethal Bizzle on "Fester Skank", the song reached number 11 in the OCC UK Charts. The record was also used in the BT Sport Advertisement for the UEFA Champions League.
Diztortion was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands and is of Surinamese background.
Diztortion Tracks
Redemption (feat. Jacob Banks)
Sigma
Fester Skank (feat. Diztortion)
Lethal Bizzle
Pull Up (feat. Lethal Bizzle & Maleek Berry)
Diztortion
Tesla
MiC LOWRY
Celebrate (1Xtra Live Lounge, 10 May 2017) (feat. Donae’o & Diztortion)
Lethal Bizzle
Celebrate (feat. Donae’o & Diztortion)
Lethal Bizzle
All Eyes On We (feat. Belly Squad)
Diztortion
Litness
MoStack
Playlists featuring Diztortion
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Lethal Bizzle
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-04-14T16:31:39
14
Apr
2015
Live Lounge: Lethal Bizzle
BBC Broadcasting House
