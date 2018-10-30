Dennis WilsonBeach Boys. Born 4 December 1944. Died 28 December 1983
Dennis Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Carl Wilson (December 4, 1944 – December 28, 1983) was an American musician, singer, and songwriter who co-founded the Beach Boys. He is best remembered as their drummer and as the middle brother of bandmates Brian and Carl Wilson. Dennis was the only true surfer in the Beach Boys, and his personal life exemplified the "California Myth" that the band's early songs often celebrated. He was also known for his brief association with Charles Manson, a songwriter and cult leader who was later convicted of several murders.
Wilson served mainly on drums and backing vocals for the Beach Boys, and contrary to popular belief, his playing can be heard on many of the group's hits. He originally had few lead vocals on the band's songs, but starting with their 1968 album Friends, his prominence as a singer-songwriter increased. Unlike Brian's music, Dennis' is characterized for reflecting his "edginess" and "little of his happy charm". His original songs for the group included "Little Bird" (1968), "Forever" (1970), and "Slip On Through" (1970). Friends and biographers also credit Wilson as a ghost co-writer on "You Are So Beautiful", a hit for Joe Cocker in 1974.
Dennis Wilson Tracks
Farewell My Friend
River Song
Pacific Ocean Blues
I Love You
Lady
Down the river
Cocktails
Dreamer
You And I
Thoughts of You
Album Tag Song
Mexico
