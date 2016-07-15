Xavier MichelBorn 25 December 1983
Xavier Michel
1983-12-25
Xavier Michel Tracks
THE RHYTHM OF LIFE
Bbc Concert Orchestra C/b Mike Reed, Capital Voices, Xavier Michel, Ria Jones, Siobhan Dillon & Tam Mutu
Witchcraft
Bbc Concert Orchestra C/b Mike Reed & Xavier Michel
I LIKE YOUR STYLE
Bbc Concert Orchestra C/b Mike Reed, Xavier Michel & Siobhan Dillon
ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE TRACKS
Bbc Concert Orchestra C/b Mike Reed & Xavier Michel
It's Not Where You Start From "Seesaw"
Bbc Concert Orchestra C/b Mike Reed, Capital Voices & Xavier Michel
You Are Love (Show Boat)
Xavier Michel
Pasta
Emma Williams
Good Morning
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Larry Blank, Larry Wilcox, Louise Dearman, Xavier Michel & Stephen Ashfield
You're Nothing Without Me
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Larry Blank, Billy Byers, Xavier Michel & Stephen Ashfield
I've Had The Time of my Life
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Larry Blank, Louise Dearman & Xavier Michel
All I Care About Is Love
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Larry Blank & Xavier Michel
That's Entertainment
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Larry Blank, Louise Dearman, Xavier Michel & Stephen Ashfield
Tap Your Troubles Away
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Larry Blank & Xavier Michel
