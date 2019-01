Lasairfhíona (pronounced Lah-sah-reena), also known as Lasairfhíona Ní Chonaola, is an Irish singer/songwriter. She is deeply rooted in the sean-nós singing style of her home on Inis Oírr, one of the Aran Islands. She is a graduate of Celtic Studies from Trinity College Dublin.

