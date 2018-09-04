Vic NeesBelgian conductor & composer. Born 8 March 1936. Died 14 March 2013
Vic Nees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40499604-82df-4931-9979-44ea3b4f5490
Vic Nees Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor (Vic) Nees (pronounced [neˑs]) (Mechelen, March 8, 1936 – Vilvoorde, March 14, 2013) was a Belgian (Flemish) composer (mainly of choral music), choral conductor, musicologist, and music educator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vic Nees Tracks
Sort by
Panis Angelicus
Peter Benoit
Panis Angelicus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Panis Angelicus
Singer
Last played on
Hulde aan Paul [Homage to Paul] (Op.79)
Willem Kersters
Hulde aan Paul [Homage to Paul] (Op.79)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hulde aan Paul [Homage to Paul] (Op.79)
Last played on
Missa Festiva - for mixed choir and organ (Op.62)
Flor Peeters
Missa Festiva - for mixed choir and organ (Op.62)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missa Festiva - for mixed choir and organ (Op.62)
Last played on
Regina Coeli
Peter Benoit
Regina Coeli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Regina Coeli
Last played on
De profundis clamavi (Psalm 130)
Vic Nees
De profundis clamavi (Psalm 130)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
De profundis clamavi (Psalm 130)
Last played on
Tantum ergo
Peter Benoit
Tantum ergo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tantum ergo
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist