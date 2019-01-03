Blackbeard’s Tea Party are a contemporary Folk Rock band based in York, UK. The 6 piece band plays a mix of traditional folk songs as well as covers of more recent songs from the folk genre. They are also known for their instrumental arrangements of traditional and modern folk tunes, as well as self-penned instrumental material. Blackbeard’s Tea Party function as both a concert and ceilidh band and have become well known on the English festival circuit, having performed at mainstream festivals including the Glastonbury Festival, Larmer Tree Festival & Bingley Music Live, as well as folk festivals such as Fairport's Cropredy Convention, Towersey Festival and the Cambridge, Shrewsbury & Sidmouth folk festivals.