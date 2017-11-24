Víctor Pablo PérezBorn 1954
Víctor Pablo Pérez Biography (Wikipedia)
Víctor Pablo Pérez (born 1954, Burgos) is a Spanish conductor known for specializing in zarzuelas.
He was principal conductor and artistic director of the Symphony Orchestra of Asturias 1980-1988, and then of the Orquesta Sinfónica de Tenerife.
Víctor Pablo Pérez Tracks
Los Claveles (Carnations)
José Serrano
