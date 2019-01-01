KarthikKarthik Muthuraman. Born 13 September 1960
Murali Karthikeyan Muthuraman (Born 13 September 1960), best known by stage name Karthik, is an Indian film actor, playback singer and politician. He is the son of actor R. Muthuraman. He was first introduced by Bharathiraja in the film Alaigal Oivathillai. He has primarily appeared in lead roles in Tamil films. He has also appeared in some Telugu films. Karthik acted more than 125 movies. He has been the recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and the Nandi Award. He won four Filmfare Awards South.
