The Voices of East HarlemFormed 1970
The Voices of East Harlem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40479a07-b167-41e5-88c4-a747ca6f7cad
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Voices of East Harlem was an African-American vocal ensemble of up to 20 singers, aged between 12 and 21. Founded as a community initiative in 1969, the group performed with top soul and R&B musicians and recorded four albums in the early and mid-1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Cashin' In
The Voices of East Harlem
Cashin' In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cashin' In
Last played on
Wanted Dead Or Alive
The Voices of East Harlem
Wanted Dead Or Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanted Dead Or Alive
Last played on
Little People
The Voices of East Harlem
Little People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little People
Last played on
Wanted Dead Or Alive (Liam Doc's Heavy On The Filter Edit)
The Voices of East Harlem
Wanted Dead Or Alive (Liam Doc's Heavy On The Filter Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Feel It
The Voices of East Harlem
Can You Feel It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Feel It
Last played on
Dead Or Alive
The Voices of East Harlem
Dead Or Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead Or Alive
Last played on
Giving Love
The Voices of East Harlem
Giving Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giving Love
Last played on
Shaker Life
The Voices of East Harlem
Shaker Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shaker Life
Last played on
Run Shaker Life
The Voices of East Harlem
Run Shaker Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Shaker Life
Last played on
Loving You The Way I Do
The Voices of East Harlem
Loving You The Way I Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving You The Way I Do
Last played on
Gotta Be A Change
The Voices of East Harlem
Gotta Be A Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gotta Be A Change
Last played on
Wanted Dead or Alive (Carl Cox Re-edit)
The Voices of East Harlem
Wanted Dead or Alive (Carl Cox Re-edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanted Dead or Alive (Carl Cox Re-edit)
Last played on
(We Are) New York Lightning
The Voices of East Harlem
(We Are) New York Lightning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right On Be Free
The Voices of East Harlem
Right On Be Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right On Be Free
Last played on
Music In The Air
The Voices of East Harlem
Music In The Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music In The Air
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Voices of East Harlem
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist