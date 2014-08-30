Ottmar LiebertBorn 1 February 1959
Ottmar Liebert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40476880-65b5-4bf3-a8f7-16f168e5815c
Ottmar Liebert Biography (Wikipedia)
Ottmar Liebert (born 1 February 1959) is a German guitarist, songwriter and producer best known for his Spanish-influenced music. A five-time Grammy Award nominee, Liebert has received 38 Gold and Platinum certifications in the United States, as well as certifications in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. His debut album Nouveau Flamenco (1990) was certified Platinum in the United States.
