The Subs Belgian electro band. Formed 2006
The Subs
2006
The Subs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Subs is a Belgian electro band founded by Jeroen ‘Papillon’ De Pessemier and Wiebe ‘Tonic’ Loccufier. Originally from Ghent.
The Subs Tracks
Mitsubitchi (Bobermann Remix)
Mitsubitchi (Bobermann Remix)
Decontrol (Elektropusher Remix)
Decontrol (Elektropusher Remix)
The Face Of The Planet (Ado's Norp! Remix)
The Face Of The Planet (Ado's Norp! Remix)
Don't Stop (BeatauCue Remix)
Don't Stop (BeatauCue Remix)
Face of Planet (Ado's Norp Remix)
Face of Planet (Ado's Norp Remix)
The Face Of The Planet (Style Of Eye Remix)
Mitsubitchi
Mitsubitchi
The Subs Links
