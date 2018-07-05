Sébastien d'Hérin
Sébastien d'Hérin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/404531c9-d56e-4e18-b8fa-b1e7163d1fa6
Sébastien d'Hérin Tracks
Sort by
The Fairy Queen: Overture
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Fairy Queen: Overture
Last played on
Song (A Chinese Man): "Thus the gloomy World" & (A Chinese Woman): "Thus Happy and Free"
Henry Purcell
Song (A Chinese Man): "Thus the gloomy World" & (A Chinese Woman): "Thus Happy and Free"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Song (A Chinese Man): "Thus the gloomy World" & (A Chinese Woman): "Thus Happy and Free"
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Song (Spring): "Thus the ever Grateful Spring"
Henry Purcell
Song (Spring): "Thus the ever Grateful Spring"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Song (Spring): "Thus the ever Grateful Spring"
Singer
Ensemble
Last played on
A Dance for the followers of night
Henry Purcell
A Dance for the followers of night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
A Dance for the followers of night
Ensemble
Last played on
Egine: Prologue (extract)
François Colin de Blamont
Egine: Prologue (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Egine: Prologue (extract)
Ensemble
Last played on
Les Surprises de l'Amour - divertissement in 2 acts: Prologue Le Retour d'Astree
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Surprises de l'Amour - divertissement in 2 acts: Prologue Le Retour d'Astree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Surprises de l'Amour - divertissement in 2 acts: Prologue Le Retour d'Astree
Ensemble
Last played on
Les Surprises de l'Amour - incidental music
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Surprises de l'Amour - incidental music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Surprises de l'Amour - incidental music
Last played on
Les Surprises de l'Amour - incidental music: Anacreon Scenes 3 & 4
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Surprises de l'Amour - incidental music: Anacreon Scenes 3 & 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Surprises de l'Amour - incidental music: Anacreon Scenes 3 & 4
Performer
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist